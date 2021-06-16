Jason Isaacs revealed what could convince him to return to Star Wars, Harry Potter or Star Trek

There are actors who literally marry a franchise for the money and the possibility of being the face of something that millions of people see. That does not mean that this is the goal of all actors. There are actors who literally have to be interested in the projects in which they participate and not only do it for superficial reasons. It makes sense because at the end of the day it’s a job. It is better to commit to something that you like and not something that you only do to increase the numbers in your bank account or so that there are toys in your image and likeness.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

One actor who thinks this way is Jason Isaacs. He is most famous for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, but on top of that he voiced the Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars Rebels and Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery – 95%. ComicBook.com spoke to him and asked if he would be willing to return to any of those franchises. He revealed that the only reason that would motivate him to do that would be a good script that feels organic and coherent. He is not interested in money if he does not do papers that keep him entertained:

It is always in the script. There is no part that interests me, there are no people, no matter how much I admire and care about them, there is always the script. It’s always, what story am I telling? I don’t want to profit from something just to please my fans and my bank manager. I try to find something that has something in it that can keep me entertained. There are all kinds of great things that happen between the cut and the action; to be in beautiful locations or to be paid well or to be with friends, but somewhere between action and court you have to concentrate and I want to have something to do. I don’t want to go out on things just because people want to see them. I want to be able to interpret something. So in all the things you’ve mentioned, I felt like I had something great to play. And, for example, there is a clamor followed by him returning to Star Trek. I had a fantastic time on Star Trek, I loved all the people, I loved being a part of that universe and Prime Lorca, my captain’s version of the Prime universe, has yet to be found. I would not go back just to be there, I would go back if you had a great story to tell.

Keep reading: Star Wars: Kevin Feige’s movie writer says it’ll be as cool as Marvel’s

They are reasoned and understandable arguments. We live in a world where fans want to return their actors back to the role that made them famous or that they love madly, but many times they don’t stop to think that their return could come in a mediocre movie that ruins good memories. they had from the original. In that sense, it is best to give priority to a good script than just returning because it is known that this could generate good profits.

Someone who said something in a similar line of thought was Emily Blunt. She recently revealed that she’s not very keen on being in superhero movies and that she would only be in one if she found the role cool and awesome:

Not that it is below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero cinema is for me. They are not something to my liking. I do not like. Not really. The genre has been sold out. We are flooded; not only because of the movies, but also because of the infinite number of television series. That’s not to say that I’m never going to want to play one, just that it would have to be something really cool and a really amazing character. Then yes i would be interested

Continue reading: Tom Felton wants to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in a new Harry Potter movie