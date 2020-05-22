The echo of Michael Jordan, The climax of his fabulous career and the sixth Chicago Bulls title 22 years ago, has filled the abysmal void left by the NBA and world sports in times of confinement. The series The Last Dance broadcast by Netflix and ESPN has devastated. Jason Hehir’s patience, something a director needs more than anything else, was annihilated by the NBA’s sudden impatience to satisfy the audiovisual audience with that sporty, human storyline of the 1990s coinciding with the global pandemic. Hehir (Newton, Massachusetts; 43 years old), experienced in directing sports documentaries, was prompted to make all 10 episodes of the series ready for broadcast beginning April 19, when the premiere was scheduled for June, coinciding with playoffs that now continue in the air. The results have been spectacular: in 23.8 million homes outside the United States, the series has been seen through Netflix, in addition to having obtained the largest audience in the history of ESPN in the United States with an average of 5.9 millions. Hehir talks to EL PAÍS through a video conference from his apartment in New York.

Question. Why a series about Michael Jordan so many years later?

Answer. For me it is the holy grail of sports stories that I could tell as a documentary director. I grew up being a sports addict: American football, basketball, tennis, ice hockey … I came from that kind of family. When I started to understand how the sport worked I was eight years old, and I started reading the newspapers when Jordan debuted in the NBA [1984]. My career as an amateur coincided with his rise to fame.

P. What were your priorities and your biggest challenges?

R. My priority is always to humanize the star, and that is not always easy when it comes to a global icon, a myth. The biggest challenge was to bring the person who is seen as a god to a human size. Instead of considering him a 2D image, like a poster or a face on a T-shirt, a logo on a sneaker, he had to turn him into a 3D being, a living being who is there with you, laughing, crying, showing you a series of emotions . It was the most difficult. How to convert a god into a human being?

P. When did you start working on the series and how many hours have you invested?

R. The project came to me in July 2016. It took us a year and a half to get to the starting line, because there were so many negotiations between many companies, something that was far from my influence. I started filming in January 2018. Actually, I would say that I have been preparing for this for 35 years, since I was a child.

P. Did Jordan tell you why he agreed to declassify the material and air the series now?

R. No. He was already on board when I joined the project. I never got an answer as to why now was the time to declassify.

P. He was afraid of appearing as a horrible person. Did you question any of the images?

R. No, he never said that. I paraphrased a conversation between us, but he never said that he was afraid of appearing as a horrible person. The media wrongly attributed that quote. People think this is a marketing ploy, but it is not. He never said he couldn’t ask him certain things, nor did he ask us to remove anything from the tape.

P. What images were unpublished for you?

R. Everything that gives us a vision of the true nature of the protagonists. At the end of episode nine, there is a moment between Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, and Jordan says to him: ‘Fuck you, fuck you.’ And he says it to his ear. He says it with love, because they grew up competing against each other. It’s the kind of thing that we amateurs could never see. It was rare to see them together in the changing room tunnel, where cameras cannot access, but also having the microphone and listening to that moment is another step. Michael’s moments with his security guards, seeing him interacting with his friends, and seeing the real Michael. Training moments. See how things are when a guy like Dennis Rodman goes out to party. There were cameras there to record it. Anything that gave us a brief glimpse of the human side of these superstars … those were my favorite parts of the salvaged material.

P. Would you have liked to add something?

R. We could have added several things to many of the episodes, we had to nail 55 minutes for each one. In the first four, in which we retrieve the story of Michael, Scottie [Pippen]Dennis [Rodman] and Phil [Jackson]We could have spent half an hour on each of them. They are very interesting and different characters. Toni Kukoc deserved an entire chapter after everything she lived through during her childhood in the middle of the Balkan war. There were many things, but I am satisfied with the final product.

P. Did you imagine Jordan was going to be so open to even talking about topics like drugs, alcohol and women?

R. No. It surprised me for good. I entered hoping for the best, but fearing the worst about his willingness to be open to conversation. The first time we sat down, in 15 or 20 minutes I blurted out about the Bulls’ traveling cocaine circus, which is what the press called it, and he burst out laughing. Then he gave his opinion on it and explained how he lived all that. That indicated to me that I wasn’t going to shy away from those kinds of questions, that I was going to be honest. I was amazed at his honesty and willingness to participate.

P. Was Jordan afraid that too crude a picture of him as a person would appear?

R. He is comfortable with himself. He is a person who lives without remorse. The unfortunate experiences of his life are taken as an opportunity to learn. His father taught him how to turn the negative into the positive. Even the death of his father [asesinado por dos jóvenes en 1993] It reminded him of that philosophy. Of course he suffered the loss, but he turned it around and thought that many people could not enjoy 30 years with his father as he did.

P. Do you think the series can change the perception that people have about Jordan?

R. You can teach the younger ones what the NBA was like back then. I am 43 years old, and for those of my generation it is a trip to the past, something nostalgic. It brings back good memories. He explains to the young people what he had to go through to be all he is now.

P. Who and what has surprised you the most?

R. I am surprised to have managed to seat 106 people to tell us their story. I thought many would not want to. I was pleased with the honesty with which everyone spoke, and that people kept nothing to themselves. With 20 years of prospects, everyone wanted to tell their side of the story.

P. Phil Jackson, Rodman, Pippen … when did you perceive that you had to spend so much time with the secondary?

R. Since the first day. It was a documentary on the Bulls dynasty, using that 1997-1998 season as our focus point. Of course, any documentary on that team would have Jordan as the protagonist, but nobody wants to see a 10-chapter documentary about a single person. The other characters had many layers, and he also wanted to explore them.

P. And President Barack Obama?

R. Beyond being an icon, he is a prominent figure in the African American collective, and in episode 5 we analyze the scandal Jordan got into by saying that “Republicans also buy sneakers.” I was interested if Obama, as a Bulls fan, Chicago citizen and Jordan fan, had any conflict between the Jordan basketball player figure and the person. He appears in three key moments of the documentary: first when we talk about Michael’s arrival in Chicago, as a resident of the city; second, to talk about the phrase “Republicans also buy sneakers” and represent the African American community in that regard; third, to discuss the impact of Jordan and the Bulls on pop and global culture.

P. Jerry Krause, the sports director of those Bulls, who died in March 2017, seems the villain of the series. Had she contacted him?

R. We never contacted him because we started recording the interviews 15 months after his death. We had not started working then. Many people have given him that villain role, but it was not my idea or my intention. Many people contributed to the end of this dynasty, and saying that Krause was a villain… in a sense he was a hero because he got Pippen, traded Oakley for Cartwright, drafted BJ Armstrong, signed John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Rodman, Kukoc . He saw something that no one else saw in Phil Jackson. I don’t consider him the villain.

P. Why did you rule out the option of talking to Juanita Vanoy, Michael’s wife from 1989 until they divorced in 2006?

R. If we had talked to the families of the players we would have taken the focus off of the Bulls dynasty. This is a documentary about that dynasty through a focus centered on the 97-98 season. Their personal lives were not important. When we discussed personal issues with Michael, it was because they had an effect on the track. After going to Atlantic City [a apostar al casino]The Bulls win the Knicks four games in a row, so that’s why we talked about it. When we talk about Michael’s game and gambling, we talk about the pressure and scrutiny under which he played. Everything is treated under the prism of basketball.

P. Why did you refuse to appear in the series Karl Malone, the Utah star, finalist in the Bulls titles in 1997 and 1998?

R. I never spoke to him. He declined his participation through an NBA contact. We asked him more than once.

P. Will there be more episodes or a series about another sports idol?

R. I don `t believe. We have told the story as we wanted. The beginning, the knot and the outcome. Maybe, if the readers have any ideas, they will contact me. But I am going to be compared too much with the Jordan series. I have worked three years on this, and it is a chapter of my life that I have closed.

P. What movie character would you compare Jordan to?

R. I think he looks like Batman. It reminds me of Christian Bale in the Batman movies. He goes and does his work undaunted, and takes revenge against people who think he has betrayed him in some way. Give out justice. The NBA is Gotham, and Michael and Scottie Pippen were Batman and Robin.