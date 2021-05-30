Jason Dupasquier, in “very serious” condition and operated on for cerebral edema after his fall in Mugello

The swiss Jason dupasquier (KTM) suffered a strong crash in the last moment of the second qualifying and at turn nine of the circuit of Mugello, scene of the Italian Grand Prix of Moto3, in which the Japanese were involved Ayumu Sasaki (KTM) and Spanish Jeremy Alcoba (Sling).

Scène terrible ce samedi sur le circuit Mugello in Italie.Victime of a serious accident during the qualifications du Grand Prix d’Italie in Moto 3, the Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier is unconscious on the piste avant d’être immédiatement pris en charge par join medical team. pic.twitter.com/d7oU6EABsP – Atlantide (@ Atlantide4world) May 29, 2021

Sasaki, who could not avoid ramming the Swiss rider when he ended up rolling on the ground on the asphalt, and Alcoba, were able to leave the track on their own feet, while the Swiss Dupasquier was left lying on the track.

For a long time Jason Dupasquier had to be treated on the asphalt of the Tuscan circuit to stabilize him and thus to be able to be transferred by helicopter to a medical center in Florence.

Once at the Florence Hospital, it was decided that Dupasquier was going to undergo surgery for the injuries that occurred in his fall. The pilot suffers a brain swelling and chest contusion, which could have been caused by the impact of Ayumu Sasaki’s motorcycle against his body.

Shortly after, the medical officer of the International Motorcycling Federation explained that Dupasquier is “in very serious condition“.” He has been transferred to the hospital in a hemodynamically stable manner and we will wait to receive more information from the hospital, although at the moment we know that he is in a very serious condition, “he explained.