Jason Day is the leader of the Travelers Championship after the second round

Jason day (-9) is the leader of the Travelers Championship after the second day. It is news yes. The Australian had not been in command of a regular PGA Tour tournament since 2017. His 62-shot grand tour has been built on a splendid second nine holes, with five birdies. The Australian has a stroke advantage over Bubba watson (-8), the great lord of the tour TPC River Highlands from Connecticut. Nothing new under the sun. Bubba is the king of Cromwell. He has won the tournament three times and is looking for a fourth that would equal the absolute record for this event held by Billy Casper.

The roosters fall asleep and Jon’s scepter is not in danger for now …

The left-handed bomber is being a watch on a journey that is not proving affordable. Two rounds of 66 hits. Tied with Watson is Kramer Kickok (-8) and a blow from behind meet Russell henley, Seamus Power, Justin Rose, KH Lee, Brice Garnettt, Troy Merritt Y Kevin Kisner. Both Watson and Henley, especially the latter, were in contention to win the US Open a week ago. It gives the feeling that physical and mental fatigue does not go with them.

Speaking of the US Open and players who are doing very well, special mention must be made of Guido Migliozzi (-6). The Italian, with a return of 65 strokes, has placed himself on the lookout for the top ten. He comes from being fourth at Torrey Pines. His landing in golf in the United States has been extraordinary.

Dustin Johnson will never stop stalking Jon’s Number One …

Beyond the leadership, the proper names of the day are those of Dustin Johnson (-2 and Phil Mickelson (-two). They were both foot and a half off the cut with four holes to go. Specifically, they played together and marched with an accumulated partial of +1, while the cut pointed to +2. However, we are talking about two of the best players of the last decades, two geniuses who always have cards up their sleeves. Both have finished the same, with three birdies in the last four holes, and they have gotten into the cut. DJ will continue to stalk the Jon Rahm’s World Number One. Remember that you need to finish at least fifth tied with another player. That goal is now five strokes away, yes, but not impossible. It’s time to suffer.

Mickelson ‘lights’ the Travelers with a stratospheric putt

Who will not be in court and was in a similar situation is Rafa Cabrera Bello (+1). The canary has worked the lap, has made incredible recoveries, has made very important putts, has also hit very good shots and has managed to win on the field, but it was not enough to lift yesterday’s result. The 69 hits he has made leave him out of the weekend. He reached the last hole with the obligation to make a birdie to give himself at least one chance to play the last two rounds. However, the start ended in the bunker, unplayable, he had to take it out on the street and could not avoid even the bogey.

An unrepeatable feat?

On the other hand, Brooks koepka (-4) has signed a good comeback with a card of 67 strokes and has gotten into the upper zone. However, surely he was not entirely happy, as he finished with two bogeys in the last six holes that partially spoiled all the work he had done. Among the players who are above stands out Ian Poulter (-6), Patrick Cantlay (-6), Scottie Scheffler (-6), Bryson DeChambeau (-5) and Patrcik Reed (-5). Meanwhile, among those who have failed the cut are Garrick Higgo, Matthew Wolff, Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler or Tony Finau.

