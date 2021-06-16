Jasikevicius’s Barça achieves a historic double in the Endesa Cup and League

06/16/2021

Barça won a historic Endesa League title against Real Madrid, the nineteenth in the history of the section (16th since the ACB era), in a final where they beat the Whites, who are left without the great national title for the second consecutive year after Laso’s men did not even reach the final last year.

And is that the Saras Jasikevicius’s team has made a brilliant campaign, which has only been lacking to make it exceptional, the Euroleague title, which escaped in the Cologne final just two weeks ago.

But that painful defeat against Anadolu Efes does not blur at all what the Barça team has achieved, that in the first year of the Lithuanian coach at the controls, has managed to get the most out of an exceptional staff, where Pau Gasol put the icing on the cake in recent months and where it has been providential to give him the potential that has led him to the title.

High expectations

The expectations were high with the arrival of Saras, although in such a long season many things can happenAs it ended up happening, with injuries, players with covid19 or personal issues that took the minds of players as important as Nikola Mirotic away from basketball.

Neither distractions such as the departure of point guard Thomas Heurtel, have ended up taking their toll on a team very hungry for titles and that they have closed the season with this brilliant Cup double (the 26th in the history of Barça) and Liga Endesa, precisely against their great rival.

The last time these two titles were won in the same season was in 2010-11, with Xavi Pascual on the bench.. The team had just achieved another historic treble the previous year, with the last Euroleague, along with the Cup and the League.

And the team responded by winning the Cup against Madrid and sweeping the Endesa League play-offs, where they prevailed in the final 3-0 against Bilbao Basket. Since then the Barça section has not achieved those two titles in just one season – until yesterday.

Very special for Pau

This League achieved It will also have a special flavor for the former NBA star, Pau Gasol, who has returned 20 years after his departure to the American league, and he did it precisely, making a double with Barça in the 2000-01 season, also against Madrid.

Gasol, barely 20 years old, was the star of those two finals and ended up becoming the MVP, before heading to New York for the NBA draft.

Fate wanted him to return to his origins at Barça, this 2020-21 season, and he has become, once again, champion of the Endesa League, and before the same rival.

In the Cup he had not yet landed, but his arrival in this final stretch of the season has been providential for this Barça to be ‘triomfant’ with an NBA star like Pau Gasol.