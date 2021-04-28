Jasikevicius: “We have come to suffer”

04/28/2021 at 10:10 PM CEST

Barcelona coach Sarunas Jasikevicius acknowledged today that his team has had to “suffer & rdquor; pTo take the victory (70-78) on the Zenit court and take command of the Euroleague quarter-final series (2-1).

“We have come to suffer & rdquor ;, admitted the Lithuanian at the end of the match in the Sibur pavilion of Saint Petersburg. Jasikevicius acknowledged that his team had to endure “a bit of pressure & rdquor; after losing the first match at the Palau to Xavi Pascual’s Zenit, but that this is overcome with defense and rebound.

“In some moments we have been much better than them, but we did not know how to close the score & rdquor ;, stressed. The Blaugrana coach acknowledged that his players they made “many mistakes & rdquor; at the end of the third quarter, which is why they could not finish the match until the last two minutes.

To suffer and suffer

“There are no magic words. Go for them, I told them. Suffer, suffer and suffer & rdquor ;, commented on his harangue during the break. However, he was convinced that everything experienced during the series “makes the team stronger & rdquor ;.

Jasikevicius did not want to think about the possibility of putting the finishing touch to the series on Friday on the same stage “Those are too big words. The facts are done on the court & rdquor ;, he sentenced.

The work is not done yet

For its part, Adam Hanga, acknowledged that “all the games in this series are going to be equal, where we have to win by suffering, although the work is not done yet, “said the escort.

“We have to prepare because we do not want to return to Barcelona in this series, we want to win the fourth game here “

“We have raised the level in the last minutes, against a very physical team, and they know that the only way to stop us is with fouls, but we have managed to solve in the end, “commented Hanga