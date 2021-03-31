Jasikevicius: “This defeat was logical”

Mar 30, 2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius assured that this defeat against Maccabi (99-94) did not come by surprise after the trajectory of the team in the last matches and without wanting to enter into the controversial technique to Mirotic for stepping on the line. “The match was decided by very few details, and anyone could win, but we are not at the level of the last two weeks, and this defeat is logical & rdquor;said the technician.

“It was a tough match. We haven’t started well, missing open triples, baskets under the rim & mldr;We have had many opportunities, but we did not know & rdquor ;, he said “We prepared the defense that already hurt us in the Palau, but we did not know. From the second quarter, we have played well in attack, but we have failed a lot in defense & mldr;

Jasikevicius reflected on what happened. “You learn from when you win. If we don’t play well, games go by even though we have won a ‘miracle’ against Fuenla and that are signs & rdquor ;, he said. “The defeat says that if we are not one hundred percent, we can not win anyone & rdquor;

“You have to think positive & rdquor;

For its part, Adam Hanga wanted to see the glass half full. “We have to think positive because we have fought to the end despite having played a bad game & rdquor ;, he said.

“We have to improve in many aspects, we have made a lot of mistakes that we don’t normally have to make. Now we have to continue, and not get into a bad dynamic. It has been a warning that we are not playing with rhythm in the last games & rdquor ;.

“Now, you have to think about Fenerbahçe, who is playing life. We are going to be one more day in Tel Aviv, and play a good game on Friday

Regarding the presence of the public, he said that “it is very cool, although we are not at home. We play for the fans and hopefully we can fill our pavilion as soon as possible & rdquor ;, he concluded.