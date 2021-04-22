Jasikevicius: "I’m disappointed"

After losing the first game of the Euroleague play-offs against Zenit de Saint Petersburg at the Palau Blaugrana (74-76), the Barça coach, Sarunas JasikeviciusHe admitted that he is “disappointed” with his players.

“I am disappointed. The best news is that we have time to correct the situation we have gotten into. This can happen in the play-offs.“said the Lithuanian coach at the post-match press conference.

Jasikevicius he regretted the first time his team signed, when he conceded 48 points: “There is very little room for error in this ‘play-off’. We conceded 48 points in the first half, conceded 27 points in the second quarter by making 3 fouls “.

In this sense, he recognized that he has not managed to “convey” to his players “that in the ‘play-offs’ there is very little room for error”. And he added: “We are on the ropes and we have to show character.”

For his part, the coach of Zenit de Saint Petersburg, Xavi Pascual, promised to be “faithful” to his “identity” in the second game of the phase, despite the more than probable loss of Arturas Gudaitis, who retired suffering from ankle discomfort.

“This victory makes us happy. It means starting the ‘play-offs’ with a victory. We know that Barça is very difficult to win in five games, but we will continue to trust our chances, “said the Catalan coach.