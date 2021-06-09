Jasikevicius. “At the Palau, we will have to leave everything on the track”

06/09/2021 at 11:48 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius, Barça coach, He acknowledged the just victory of Lenovo Tenerife (80-68), congratulating his coach and the Tenerife team who will be measured again in less than 48 hours for a place in the Endesa League final.

“They have been a better team, in a tough game,” he explained after the defeat.. “You try to reach your players, after the great victory at the Palau, but it has not been possible, “he commented.

He recognized that one of the keys to the game it was in the hands of the former Barça guard, Marcelinho Huertas. “We have not been able to control Marce, especially in the first half, “he explained.

Without hitting the shot

“In the second half, we managed to get back into the game, but we couldn’t get the shots and our percentage of three and decisions in attacke, they have not been very good, “he said.

“Now it’s time to recover well because we have a home game that is worth the final of the ACB League and we have to leave everything on the court “, concluded the Barça coach, who did not put many buts to defeat.