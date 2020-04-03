Music has been one of the answers to brighten our days and forget about everything that is happening in the world. Since a lot of concerts and festivals were canceled or postponed, several artists have decided to give shows from the comfort of their homes – most of them daily – in order to stay active and give their fans a moment of distraction, But now it’s time to see a mega show with a cause that will feature several guest stars.

Following the example of artists like Elton John –Who put together a charity concert from home with guests like Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dave Grohl, Backstreet Boys and Billie Eilish among others–, independent label Light In The Attic has decided to do the same, only now they will not directly help the fight against the coronavirus or the World Health Organization, but to all those people who for now have no income to live thanks to the pandemic.

On this occasion, several musicians will play to support each other, donating all proceeds from this show to the MusiCare relief fund COVID-19, which is helping all those artists who are currently looking black to survive while the live performances return. So there is no better way to help all those who make us happy with their songs than with music.

And for that they will have a lineup of real luxury, because there will be shows by some musicians that we love like Jarvis Cocker (who recently had to move the album release of his new project, JARV IS…), Ben gibbard Death For Cutie –that since this whole situation began he has played almost religiously every day– as well as other great artists the size of Devendra Banhart, Julie Byrne, Gruff Rhys, Michael Chapman, Barbara Lynn, Jim James and gang members like My Morning Jacket or Superfurry Animals.

If you don’t have a plan for tomorrow and want to see a concert where, in addition to having fun and spending time listening to quite interesting sets, you can lend a hand to those independent artists who need us right now, We tell you that the charity show of Light In The Attic can be seen in its entirety this Friday, April 3 from 5 in the afternoon (Central Mexico time) through its channel Youtube or by Twitch.