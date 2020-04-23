Known the 11-month sanction for doping, Nicolas Jarry He has confirmed in ‘La Tercera’ that it was an agreement between the parties that prevented him from having to go to trial. The Chilean tennis player accepts the sanction but not his guilt for doping, arguing not to have cheated and pointing to bad luck and cross-contamination of pills.

Jarry proves his innocence regarding the will to cheat. “People must believe me because they are clear facts and proven by the same body that said I cheated, something that never happened. It was bad luck, due to a cross contamination of pills. You have to know the type of substance it is and the amount that They found in my body. And I did not cheat because the amounts were insufficient, I do not think they would take effect. From what my lawyer said, it is like a ball of salt in an Olympic swimming pool. Also three days before my positive, I passed another control and I didn’t test positive. Obviously it was these pills. “

Recognize that you accept the worst sanction, not guilt. “No, I do not accept my doping guilt. I accept the sanction that has been imposed on me. And in the sanction it says that I never doped or tried to cheat. The sanction is like this because there are rules that establish that I am responsible for everything whatever is in my body. And yes, sadly things are like that. One must be perfect. But perfection does not exist. “

Cheating goes against your values. “The thing that is most damaged is reputation. I am totally against cheating. I have not taken advantage in my life. I always try to play fair play, it is something that my grandfather instilled in me since I was little. Cheating does not get you anywhere So yes or yes, it is the reputation that is most damaged. Then, the sanction is part of the responsible body, which believes that I did something that must carry a sanction of 11 months. And leave a tennis player 11 months without being able to work , telling him that he did something wrong when I didn’t really do anything wrong. “

Nico confirms the private agreement to avoid trial. “Yes, it is an agreement because it is spoken between the parties. There is no court in between. I accepted it because in the current circumstances, there is a lot of uncertainty. One does not know what can happen and also everything is stopped right now. But eleven Months is a long time for someone who didn’t want to cheat and didn’t even cheat. Who didn’t take advantage of it. The contamination was negligible. And yes, for those who want to cheat, the punishment should be exemplary and greater. But that’s the way the rules are. “

The news, a jug of cold water in your day to day. “The world is coming down on you in a moment. The trap is against my values. I get angry when someone tries to be smart. Tennis is the white sport, the most educated, and being accused of cheating is very fucked up. When I heard the news, I couldn’t believe it. I started crying. “

.