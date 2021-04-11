Jaron Ennis without any problem against Sergey Lipinets

Jaron Ennis delivered the punishing performance he promised Saturday night against Sergey Lipinets. The striking and undefeated Philadelphia native eliminated the former 140-pound champion before eliminating him in the sixth round of their 12-round welterweight bout at Mohegan Sun Arena. Ennis dropped Lipinets on their back with a right-left combination that abruptly ended the main event of Showtime’s tripleheader. Referee Arthur Mercante Jr. immediately stopped the action at 2:11 of the sixth round.

23-year-old Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC), who was listed as a 12-1 favorite, became the first opponent to knock out Lipinets of Kazakhstan (16-2-1, 12 KOs). Lipinets was the most successful opponent of Ennis’s five-year professional career, but the fast, smart, and multi-dimensional contender handled the former IBF junior welterweight champion quite easily. The 32-year-old Lipinets had previously lost only to Mike Garcia, who won a unanimous decision against the Lipinets in March 2018. Garcia dropped Lipinets in the seventh round of that 12-round bout and earned him the junior welterweight title of the IBF three years ago in Freeman. Coliseum of San Antonio.

Their loss to Ennis marked a second straight setback for Lipinets. He settled for a majority draw with Canada’s Custio Clayton (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in a previous appearance, a 12-round bout for the IBF interim welterweight title on October 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

An aggressive and relentless Ennis struck the Lipinets with a series of power shots before attacking him with the combination that instantly ended their fight. Ennis was hitting Lipinets against the ropes when Lipinets landed a low right hand that caused a brief break in action with about 1:20 left in the fifth round. Mercante warned Lipinets for what he called an involuntary foul.

Mercante credited Ennis with a knockdown with 1:35 to go in the fourth round, but Lipinets appeared to trip over Ennis’s foot when Ennis threw a missed left uppercut. However, that counted as the second trip to the mat in Lipinets’ career.

One round after starting in a southpaw stance, Ennis started the third round in an orthodox stance. Ennis attacked Lipinets with a right uppercut early in the third round. Lipinets landed a right hand in the middle minute of the third round, but Ennis landed a left hook and right uppercut combination later in the third that rocked Lipinets.

Ennis knocked Lipinets back against the ropes several seconds later and landed power shots on his vulnerable opponent. Ennis started the second round with a left-handed stance and quickly punched Lipinets with a left to the body. He then slashed Lipinets with a right hook as Lipinets carried on.

Lipinets landed a right hand to Ennis’s jaw later in the second round, but Ennis took that shot well. Ennis established his jab and changed stance during the first round. He landed a left to the body of Lipinets late in the first round and followed up with a right hook to the top.