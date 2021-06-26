Jared Padalecki and the spin-off scandal

On June 24, Jensen Ackles revealed that a ‘Supernatural’ prequel series was in development with his real-life co-star and wife Danneel Ackles, titled ‘The Winchesters’, centered on his characters John and Mary Whinchester.

The new one would be told from Dean’s perspective and Jensen would be the narrator. The problem is that the news took Jared Padalecki, the other protagonist of the series, by surprise, who tweeted that he was happy for his partner but sad for not being in the project.

Friend. Happy for you. I wish I had found out about this in a way other than Twitter. I’m excited to see it, but it bothers me that Sam Winchester didn’t have any input.

When asked if he was joking, Padalecki reaffirmed:

No, it is not. This is the first time I have heard of this. I am broken.

This reaction by Padalecki has led to a heated reaction in networks to the “betrayal” that the actor himself is now trying to stop. Jared Padalecki has asked fans of ‘Supernatural’ to stop the hatred and threats towards those involved in the spin-off

Hello World. Thanks for the love. Please, PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats. I care deeply for everyone involved and would feel really bad if they were hurt or threatened.

He also talked about how he had spoken with his partner, Jensen Ackles, and pointed out that things are still in development:

@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we often do, and things are going well. The series is early in the process, with miles to go. We’ve traveled a lot of roads together and sometimes those damn roads have potholes. The blows don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers #spnfamily.

Ackles, much criticized after Padalecki’s first tweets, responded to this last message with another affectionate response:

I love you @jarpad … I missed these talks. I forgot how much time we used to spend together. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy … like me, but you’re still my brother. I miss you friend.

Before the scandal, Ackles told Deadline more about the spin-off project:

When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was that of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the origin story of ‘Supernatural’. I always felt that my character, Dean, wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the idea of ​​us signing up for this journey.

Recall that ‘Supernatural’ ended in 2020 (with an ending to analyze) after 15 seasons and 327 episodes (these are the best episodes). The spin-off is still just a project and has no release date. All episodes of ‘Supernatural’ are available on Amazon Prime Video.

