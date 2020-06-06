Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Just over a week ago, the international media confirmed the arrival of a new original series from the DC franchises, reusing content from movies that had not been conspicuous by their success.

Mainly, the creatives appeal the over-editing of the films and the original purposes, which were distorted, so a cut would allow to bring enough content to release a series that honors certain characters.

The Snyder Cut It became a phenomenon that will now allow bringing a project that brings together the iconic Gotham City hero, Batman, as far as director Zack Snyder’s vision is concerned.

A Variety report ensures that the American actor Ben Affleck would return after the role of Batman in an original series from a streaming service, HBO MAX, where this specific content would be released.

So also, it is quoted that Jared Leto He would be back in his version of the ‘Joker’, which would ensure that he would honor the original cut in which he would be shown as a dark character and not a parody instead.

The production would have the participation of Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and would have as its tentative release date the year 2021.

Totally in parallel, we remind you that “The Batman” It is the great proposal of DC after seeing the success that the same franchise obtained with «Joker» (2019), played and starring Joaquin Phoenix, and its release is planned for next year.

So now you know. The Batman should reach all theaters in the world this 2021.

