Jared Leto He unveiled, through his social networks, a line of T-shirts that are for sale with the legend “May the Forced Quarantine Be with You” (may the quarantine force be with you, in Spanish), to raise funds.

The famous 48-year-old reported on his Twitter account that he decided to launch the garments for sale with the purpose of raising resources to support those affected by Covid-19.

“After numerous requests, we created a #JaredLetoCinemaClub t-shirt“, wrote.

“100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Partners In Health and I will personally match all funds raised. May the force be with you“

