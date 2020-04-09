Jared Leto.
Photo:
Craig Barritt / .
Jared Leto He unveiled, through his social networks, a line of T-shirts that are for sale with the legend “May the Forced Quarantine Be with You” (may the quarantine force be with you, in Spanish), to raise funds.
The famous 48-year-old reported on his Twitter account that he decided to launch the garments for sale with the purpose of raising resources to support those affected by Covid-19.
“After numerous requests, we created a #JaredLetoCinemaClub t-shirt“, wrote.
“100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Partners In Health and I will personally match all funds raised. May the force be with you“
BY: Alejandro Vizzuett Díaz
.