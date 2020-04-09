Jared Leto sells t-shirts to raise funds

The actor Jared Leto unveiled, through his social networks, a line of shirts that are for sale with the legend “May the Forced Quarantine Be with You” (may the quarantine force be with you, in Spanish), to raise funds.

The famous, 48 ​​years old, reported in his account Twitter who decided to launch the garments for sale in order to raise resources to support those affected by the Covid-19.

“After numerous requests, we created a T-shirt #JaredLetoCinemaClub“, wrote.

“100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Partners In Health and I will personally match all funds raised. May the force be with you.”

The actor was not aware of the pandemic when it first started because apparently he was in the desert doing meditation so he did not have a phone or any way to communicate.

“We were completely isolated. No phone or communication of any kind. We had no idea what was happening out there,” he said on that occasion through his Instagram.

Leto is one of the many celebrities who have shared messages of support and have even donated large amounts of money to support families and institutions They are going through hard times because they are sheltered at home and cannot go out to work.

As you well know, his Marvel Universe movie titled is coming soon “Morbius” one of the villains of the comic spider man.

Jared Leto is considered to be an actor “chameleon” because in different productions he has changed his appearance, managing to have totally different looks to his person, distinguishing himself from various actors who apparently always look the same.

Thanks to the support you will provide by doubling the profits of your shirts you will be able to help more people to cope with this quarantine, which we hope will end as soon as possible.

