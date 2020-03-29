Jared Leto, reveal the first official poster of his character Morbius | Instagram

Morbius will be the new marvel movie In which it will be starred by Jared Leto, despite the fact that a trailer has already been released, an image of the characterized character was also recently shown.

Perhaps one of the least-used actors in the film industry since his role as Joker in CD Comics may make a spectacular recovery with his new movie. Morbius from the Marvel Universe.

Called the living vampire Morbius he was previously human, a scientist named Dr. Michael MorbiusThe first time this character appeared was as an antagonist of the “amazing spider man”.

Although at first the character was a rogue of terror, little by little he became a melancholic and harsh character, but in his own series and other titles he was a antihero .

The first poster of the film Morbius It has caused great emotion for fans of both this character and the actor because it would become a kind of revenge between him and DC Comics Well, there was a lot of talk about his Joker, which although many liked it, it was believed that in the movie justice was not done to him because he had a very short appearance.

Leto’s fans are excited with each preview of the film shown.The clear example was netizens sharing the new movie poster on Twitter the new microblogging service.

The movie Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa and features performances by Jared Leto like Michael Morbius the main character, Matt Smith like Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona like Martine Bancroft, Jared Harris as the protagonist’s mentor, Al Madrigal like Alberto Rodríguez, an FBI agent and Tyrese Gibson like Simon Stroud.

The first trailer was released from the January 13th We are waiting for the second after the official poster is presented, hopefully it will not take long to enjoy this film.

