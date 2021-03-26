Jared Leto meets in Rome with Alessandro Michele

Like Harry Styles, Jared Leto is one of the artists closest to Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director.

There are two different perceptions of Jared Leto: that of the man of the world, a lover of meditation and fashion, and that of the eccentric actor who plays practical jokes on his fellow filmmakers.

Fortunately for Alesandro Michele, creative director of Gucci collections since 2015, with him flows one of the best facets of Jared: that of the sensitive, elegant and charming man.

This meeting is the fruit of a friendship from years ago; however, it could currently serve more playful purposes, as Leto plays Paolo Gucci in the film “House of Gucci.”

Therefore, it is quite wise to meet with the man in charge of the Italian couture house, to chat while they went into food stores together.

Alessandro has managed to recapture the appeal that gave Gucci a place of its own in the world of fashion, so being the person who has been with the brand for 19 years, it is a real success for Jared to get closer to his character and understand their motivations.

Paolo, the character that Jared will bring to life in fiction, used to be vice president and general manager of the brand’s stores and perfumes in America. On more than one occasion he had family conflicts due to his desire to modernize his empire.

Jared is just one of the actors who are making this project a great visual appeal, because after the success that Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have had in their careers, they also have a whole legion of fans willing to praise them.