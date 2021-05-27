Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway together for the first time on the set of “WeCrashed”

Find out how was the fun first meeting of Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on the set of their next series.

We recently saw the first images of Anne Hathaway on the set of “WeCrashed,” the new Apple TV + miniseries about the WeWork business phenomenon.

And this week it was Jared Leto’s turn to put himself in character in front of the cameras, as he filmed for the first time with his co-star on the streets of Astoria, a small neighborhood in the New York borough of Queens.

In the hilarious scene, the 49-year-old actor walked behind Anne, enthusiastically trying to strike up a conversation with his wife in fiction while eating a banana.

Hathaway seemed to not entirely agree with the comments, but as she walked away, she did not stop smiling sympathetically at her husband’s insistence.

After making funny gestures of victory and using the microphone banana, Jared ended up being alone in the street, talking almost loudly and raising his hands in the air to say goodbye.

Both were comfortably dressed in casual attire, Leto wore a blue wool hat, a gray zip-up hoodie, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

The 38-year-old actress also wore a woolen hat over her braided hair, but in light gray, an army green shirt, brown Birkenstock sandals, sunglasses and a dark gray t-shirt to match her leggings.

The limited series will tell the story of the greed-filled rise and inevitable downfall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and its narcissistic co-founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann, whose chaotic love made anything possible. The show based on true events is an adaptation of Wondery’s popular American podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.”

The Oscar winners will not only give life to the ambitious lead couple, they will also be executive producers of the show, taking advantage of their knowledge after years of experience in the cinema.

Before filming “WeCrashed”, Jared was busy filming the movie “House of Gucci” in Italy, alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Anne, for her part, just released the interlocking story miniseries “Solos” on Amazon Prime, which also features an all-star cast that includes Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Dan Stevens, Nicole Beharia and Contance. Wu.