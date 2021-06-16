Jared Kushner to publish ‘definitive’ book on Donald Trump

THE ANGELS.

Jared kushner, son in law of former president from United States Donald trump Y adviser of his government, reached a agreement to write a book considered by its editor as the story “definitive” of the presidency from Trump.

The book will be released at the beginning of 2022, according Broadside Books, a publisher of HarperCollins Publishers specialized in conservative authors.

Broadside did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Jared Kushner was the most relevant advisor during President Trump’s presidency and, as a senior adviser, played a central role in the administration’s most important achievements, including the Abraham Accords, criminal justice reform, Operation Warp Speed, and the USMCA, “Broadside said in announcing the deal.

His book will be the definitive and complete account of the administration and the truth about what happened behind closed doors, “the publisher said.

Kushner, 40, is married to the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

jrr