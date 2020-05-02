15 minutes. Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner went to the US channel Fox News on Wednesday to declare victory over the coronavirus.

“We are on the other side of the medical aspect of this”Kushner noted, while ensuring that the Donald Trump Administration achieved “all the different milestones that were needed.”

“The federal government was up to the challenge (…) This is a great success story“stressed the American businessman.

Federal Reserve

During his address, Kushner referred to medical supplies from the federal reserve and answered why they were not distributed to states that needed it most.

“The notion of the federal reserve is supposed to be our reserve. They are not supposed to be the state reserves that they then use“said Trump’s son-in-law frantically.

The Strategic National Reserve is the largest medical and pharmaceutical supply in the US that “saves lives in a public health emergency” serious enough to deplete local supplies.

The search for the culprit

US President Donald Trump deployed Jared Kushner to the coronavirus task force.

Before the appointment, Kushner assured that he would bring down “all the barriers necessary to ensure that teams can be successful”.

However, both Trump and Kushner sought to blame individual states.

“By the way, states should have been building their reserves. We are a backup, we are not an ordering employee“Trump said.

Next, the Republican asked: Who has heard of a governor who called the federal government and said: “Sir, we need a hospital”?

In his challenging speech, Trump introduced Peter Navarro, policy coordinator for the National Defense Production Act (DPA).

Navarro, an intransigent in trade, noted that the pandemic showed that “we are too dependent on a global supply chain” and was a “vindication” of Trump’s position on the purchase of American goods and the strengthening of borders.

Trump also faced inquiries about the economy on a day when the number of people filing claims for unemployment benefits rose to a record more than 6.6 million. He made the surprising statement: “I will always protect your social security, your Medicare and your Medicaid”, despite having supported cuts in the past.

The President announced that a second coronavirus test had been done and, like the first, was negative.

COVID-19 figures in the US

The United States now has more than 236,000 confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, the highest in the world, and more than 5,600 deaths.

Deborah Birx, the task force’s response coordinator, warned that Americans are not yet taking the risks seriously enough.

“I know you have seen the slope in the United States versus the slope in Italy”, he pointed.

“I can say, from the curve as it is today, that not everyone is following the guide of social distancing. We can bend our curve, but everyone must take responsibility as Americans“he added.

Previously, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected reports that some Americans may have to wait months to receive direct payments in the $ 2.2 trillion emergency rescue package stimulus package.

“I don’t know where they are hearing these things,” said Mnuchin. “I told them it would be three weeks (…) We are meeting our commitments to the IRS, which I oversee, in two weeks“he remarked.