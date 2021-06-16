Jared Kushner beats Trump and reaches deal to write book



Jared Kushner was former President Trump’s top adviser.

Jared kushner, the son-in-law of the former president Donald trump and his senior policy adviser, won a contract to publish a book about his stay in the White House.

A few days ago it was revealed that the former vice president Mike pence He also reached an agreement to publish two books, which would have upset former President Trump, who stated that he had “rejected” proposals, but editors have considered it too risky to publish a book, due to his political positions – such as stating that there was electoral fraud. and legal implications.

The volume Kushner already writes will be published by Broadside Books, a conservative publisher of HarperCollins Publishers, which announced that the book of the husband of Ivanka Trump It will be out in early 2022.

According to various US outlets, Kushner’s book does not yet have a title and neither do the specific topics it will address, although the Guardian notes that he could write about the Middle East, criminal justice reform and the pandemic.

It does not mention whether the former presidential adviser will write about immigration, since it was one of the pillars in President Trump’s immigration policy, especially in negotiations with Mexico, a country with which several programs were implemented, including the MPP or “Remain in Mexico.” .

Nor is it known how long the agreement was for the publication of the book.

Former President Trump affirmed that he does not want to publish a book at this time, because he is dedicated to a “much more important” project, in addition to the fact that when he did, he would write “the book of books.”

“I don’t want that kind of agreement at this point,” the president said on June 11. “I’m writing like crazy anyway, but when the time comes you will see the book of books. In fact, I’m working on a much bigger project right now! ”

However, a Politico report indicates that there is no publisher that has confirmed having made an offer to the former president, after five months after leaving office, despite the fact that it is recognized that it would be a best seller, although editorial experts also point out that the risks are too many, due to its conspiracy theories.