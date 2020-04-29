Jun 25, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Jared Gordon (red gloves) reacts after beating Michel Quinones (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sean Pokorny-USA TODAY Sports

A featherweight bout is nearing completion for the UFC Fight Night undercard on May 16, Jared Gordon will face Sean Woodson.

The match was revealed by Nolan King of MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram I learned the art of #grapplebox from John Danaher’s first black belt @mikejaramillo_bjj… one of NYC’s best kept secrets. MMA looks like chaos to the untrained eye once it hits the floor, except submission attempts which people are now familiar with. Each muscle twitch and micro movement must be addressed or the opposing player will always be one step ahead of you. Each position, strike and advancement is strategically placed by the top player in order to render your opponent unconscious or literally beat him until he gives his neck or a limb up. Each position from top, full guard, half guard, side control, turtle, back control, front head lock, mount and vice versa from bottom, in supine, must be drilled 1000’s of times to add them fully into your arsenal. They then must be performed in live training. You will always revert to what you are best at in a real fight. Usually 2-4 moves the most. You have to drill the new moves over and over and you will drop the old moves and pick up the new moves in the sub-conscious. If you are serious about fighting MMA and you are in the NYC area I highly suggest working with Mike at Renzo Gracie Academy in NYC. Contact me or the Academy to get started with him #bjj #mma #ufc #grapplebox A post shared by Jared Gordon (@jaredflashgordon) on Mar 11, 2020 at 1:33 pm PDT

After an irregular streak at light weight, Gordon will try his luck in the featherweight division. Jared obtained a record of 1-3 and he was knocked out three times. In his last fight, he lost by front knockout Charles Oliveira in UFC São Paulo.

Gordon was going to face Matt Sayles in UFC San Diego, but the event was postponed by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Woodson impressed in the last edition of Contender Series. A win after a flying knee gave him a contract with UFC. In his official debut, he beat Kyle Bochniak by unanimous decision in UFC Boston. Sean he is undefeated in his seven fights.

UFC Fight Night will be held on May 16 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena of Jacksonville Florida.