The veteran player of Los Angeles Lakers Jared Dudley He has given a telematic interview to several American media in which he has spoken about how he sees the resolution of this championship.

The companion of Lebron James He has talked about what the players’ conditions will be when the season returns and assures that it is “false” that they are going to have to be confined in a bubble without being able to move and without leaving the facilities until the games are over:

“They will allow us to go out. Of course, if you come back with coronavirus you can not play again, since we give you that margin of maneuver.”

At the moment the NBA is quite clear that the end of the season must take place in closed facilities and Disney (Orlando) leads Las Vegas to be the location that takes the cat overboard.

What is clear to Dudley is that you cannot tie all the players in the league in a chair. That each one belongs to his father and mother and that surely one escapes, it is inevitable:

“There are 300 different players and if you have seen Jordan’s documentary (The Last Dance) you have to be clear that each team has a Rodman, they just do not have green and blue hair. There is always someone outside the herd who will take risks saying to himself same as fine. “

The veteran Lakers player explains that logically if someone did not comply with the rules, it would be “selfish” on his part and he would be without playing for two weeks, so there will be “additional pressure so that no one can leave.”

He is clear about what is going to happen in the Lakers: “We are going to wrap a bubble in Bron, AD and the best we have and we are not going to let them go anywhere. In the end, there will be more team rules than Make it an NBA rule. We’ll say to ourselves, ‘Guys, we’ve gone too far. We’re going to put our family on hold.’ We have responsibility. ‘

