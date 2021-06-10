Jared Cannonier supports Paulo Costa’s stance against UFC

UFC middleweight fighter Jared Cannonier understands why Brazilian Paulo Costa abandoned his scheduled fight.

Jared Cannonier and Paulo Costa were supposed to fight at APEX in Las Vegas in August. The winner would be very close to a shot at middleweight gold. However, Costa dropped out of the fight, arguing that he needed to be paid better.

The next day, Dana White responded to Costa, asking him to terminate his contract and leave the UFC.

As Costa left the fight over financial issues, at the other end of the equation Jared Cannonier was adrift with no opponent on the doorstep. Fortunately for Cannonier, Kelvin Gastelum has agreed to be his rival on August 21.

And contrary to what many might think, Jared says he can’t hate Costa for leaving the fight. In fact, he confesses to respect him quite a bit for sticking to his convictions. In an interview for ‘Submission Radio’, Cannonier gave his opinion about payouts at the UFC.

“Well, I don’t know how much they are paying him per fight. But, it is a common argument. UFC fighters, MMA fighters generally don’t get paid as much compared to organizations or promotions. So, yeah, I mean, I get the point. I can’t hate him, hit him, or punish him for having his posture. It’s a very bold stance to say, ‘I’m not going to fight unless you guys pay me a little more money.’ But, yes, someone has to fight for us fighters to pay us more. “