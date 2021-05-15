Jardim confesses: “I miss football”

05/14/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former AS Monaco coach, Leonardo Jardim, has confessed that he misses the world of football in an interview for L’Equipe: “I benefited a lot from my family and my parents, I ran my business and now I’m ready to go back to football. I waited, but now I miss football.”.

The Portuguese, who has been without a team since the end of 2019, It was dismissed as head coach of AS Monaco due to poor results and since then he has not managed any team again. After a period focused on himself and his loved ones, the coach looks ready to take the reins of a European club from next season.

The luso too has managed teams like Braga, Olimpiacos or Sporting since he began his career as head coach in the 2003/04 season. Its beginnings go back to Portuguese football, where coached some more unknown clubs like Camacha, Chaves or Beira-Mar.

He made Mbappé debut

Leonardo Jardim rescued Kylian Mbappé from the youth ranks of AS Monaco and made him debut with the first team at just 18 years old. The Frenchman began to emerge in the ranks of the Monegasque team and made a clear impact in the 2016/17 season, in a team that managed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League.

The attacker became the undisputed leader of that group that would eliminate Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the round of 16 and Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals. He couldn’t beat Juventus in the semi-finals, but Kylian Mbappé was signed by PSG at the end of that same season and is currently one of the most decisive players in the world.