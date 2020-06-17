The Spanish band Jarabe de Palo returned this Tuesday to the popularity list of the Billboard card, just one week after the death of its vocal leader Pau Donés.

The album « Big hits? » The group entered for the first time in the list of the most sold albums in the « Latin pop » category, in which it reached the twelfth place, according to that American magazine.

That production, which was released in 2003, has 17 of the group’s most popular songs to date, such as « La flaca », « Agua » or « Depende ».

This nostalgia for Donés, who died on June 9 after a long battle with cancer, also whetted the appetite for other great exponents of Latin music from the beginning of this century.

« Mi sangre », by the Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes, and « En vivo », by the Argentine-Spanish rock group Los Enanitos Verdes, returned to that list in places 17 and 18, respectively.

Donés is not the only artist who died on this list of the best-selling pop albums this week in the United States, since Juan Gabriel’s album « Mis número 1 » (2014) ranked sixth.

This coveted card is commonly dominated by dance music artists, such as this week with Bad Bunny’s « YHLQMDLG ».

The early departure of the leader of the Spanish band also boosted these days Jarabe de Palo on « streaming » platforms and on YouTube.

In the case of the album « Tragas o Escupes », the musician’s last record work released on May 26, just a few days before his death, was placed at the top of sales in Spain, while reaching eighth place on iTunes in Italy.

This album also entered the list of the most listened to on Apple Music in countries such as Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Costa Rica, among others.

In addition, the music of Jarabe de Palo was among the most popular pop songs of the week on the Spotify digital platform, which records that more than 5.3 million followers have listened to this band in the last month.