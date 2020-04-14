Jarabe de Palo returns to music with everything and a new album | Instagram

The Spanish rock band Jarabe de Palo, led by singer, songwriter and guitarist Pau Donés, confirms Finally her return to music with a new album and new music despite the quarantine.

In recent days it was possible to see through the band’s official Instagram account some videos where the vocalist performs fragments of some themes, one called “I come back” and other “Los Angeles wear white“

This is how the singer revealed that both are part of a new album that the group is working.

This morning Pau Donés himself confirmed he’s back with a new album to shine on stage later.

What maybe we could have waited a little bit for? Well, maybe yes, but for what, we had new songs, the desire to share them and, above all, many the desire to make music again, “he explains.

In a few weeks the First single and in the next month of September will release a new CD, as detailed by the composer.

It is worth mentioning that due to the current global health crisis, it is impossible to get together to rehearse and make presentations live, but the desire to join is not lacking so there is nothing more to wait.

Very happy to be here again, eager to like our songs and to see their faces again. “

He video clip that they shared on their official Instagram account has more than 45 thousand reproductions and endless comments from his followers who are excited for his return.

Pau, I love you, you are wonderful, great, inspiring, I have not stopped listening to you and you do not know the emotion I feel when I know that a new album is coming, thank you !!! “,” You want to hear it! !! “were some of the comments.

Pau Donés, the vocalist of the group, worked in various groups before being able to carry out his current project, Jarabe de Palo.

The band’s success came after a trip to Cuba where they they inspired for his hit song The skinny girlwhich gave Title to its first album in the year of 1996.

