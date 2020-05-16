Finally, Ja Jar Binks can shake off the weight of guilt on his shoulders, because he was discovered the real reason ‘The Phantom Menace’ was a failure among the strictest fans of the ‘Star Wars’ saga.

In 1999 the galactic franchise returned to tell the origin story of Anakin Skywalker, accompanied by many special effects, an unusual trade policy plot and new characters, however, it was not convincing enough for the audience, dividing the views of done, on the IMDb portal, the film got only 6.5 out of 10 rating, although at the box office it grossed $ 924 million.

Over the years, the public has pointed out various reasons that Episode I was not so good, from Ja Jar Binks’ involvement to the abuse of special effects on the story, however, according to an analysis by Screen. Rant, the reason ‘The Phantom Menace’ was a failure it is for not having delved into the issue of slavery in the galaxy.

It must be remembered that this film tells about a conflict between the Trade Federation and the planet Naboo, which was provoked by the Sith forces, so the Jedi Order has to resolve this in a peaceful way; in the end it all ends up being more boring than a foreign policy class, due to its complex history that it becomes confusing in a moment.

The path that George Lucas may have taken for Episode I is that of slavery, which is mentioned when Qui-Gon Jinn meets Anakin, who is a slave along with his mother from Watto, a repair shop on Tatooine; At this point you might think that being a Jedi, Jinn would do something to free all of these people, but in the end nothing happens.

In fact, what happens is that the Force knight sees great abilities in the young Skywalker, so he manages to free him, but only him not his mother, later all this is put aside to focus on the subject. of politics, when it was possible to delve a little more into how Anakin felt to be released and the resentments that were beginning to be born in him, which is taken up again in Episode III.

This topic may have also reached the Jedi Order, where Qui-Gon Jinn could be against slavery, which would divide the Jedi, some in favor of releasing them and others simply ignoring the issue so as not to cause supposed chaos in the galaxy, this would make Anakin realize that these warriors were not as good as he believed, taking his first step to the Dark side.

This reason why ‘The Phantom Menace’ was a flop will be debated by fans, as they ultimately have the final say on ‘Star Wars’.