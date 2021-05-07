Japan’s Largest Bank Mining Pool Supports Taproot on Bitcoin

Key facts:

The SBI Crypto pool, launched in March, belongs to a major Japanese bank.

The Taproot Speedy Trial continues, but in this difficulty period it will not be activated.

The SBI Crypto mining pool, of the Japanese financial group SBI Holdings, is among the first 10 Bitcoin mining pools that have mined blocks with the signal in favor of Taproot, a scalability solution in the process of being activated.

According to the site taproot.watch, which shows the blocks that have or have not signaled in favor of Taproot, it is shown that the first block of SBI Crypto to signal affirmatively was 682,293, mined around 6:00 p.m. May. The second affirmative signal about Taproot from SBI Crypto came at block height 682,331.

The SBI Holdings group, a Japanese financial giant, has been dabbling in cryptocurrencies for some time, with a Bitcoin loan fund launched in 2020, and the support it has given to Ripple and the cryptocurrency XRP in the context of the demand for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as a partner of this organization in Japan.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, On March 20, 2021, the SBI mining pool was launched. The group had been mining for itself since 2017, but has now opened to the public. Bitcoin miners and also other cryptocurrencies can join this pool arranged by SBI Holdings, a Japanese financial group with more than 10 banks in its name.

Block 682,293 and block 682,331 were mined by the SBI Holdings mining pool, with the approval signal to implement Taproot in Bitcoin. Source: Mempool.space.

Taproot and Schnorr make their way into Bitcoin

Regarding Taproot and Schnorr, that are in the first phase of their activation, during this difficult period it will not be possible to deploy these implementations in Bitcoin.

The dynamics of the Speedy Trial or rapid test, which requires the signaling of the miners to block the activation of Taproot, will be carried out until approximately August 11.

If the activation is blocked with the positive signal from the miners, Taproot will begin to deploy in Bitcoin next November. If they do not signal in favor of Taproot, possibly the Bitcoin Core organization suggests the next steps.

Some mining groups that have also signaled in favor of Taproot have been F2 Pool, Antpool, 1THash, Poolin, Slush Pool and Foundry USA. Currently 361 blocks have been mined in favor, 694 unmarked blocks (not in favor), 1,006 blocks to be mined in this period of difficulty (2,016 blocks). To block the activation of Taproot, at least 1815 blocks with the signal in favor are needed, 90% of 2016.

However, Taproot could be progressively activated by users and miners with the Bitcoin Core 0.21.1 client, launched last Friday, May 1, or even with other clients independent of this organization.