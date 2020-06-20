Japanese driver Judu Noda, daughter of former Formula 1 driver Hideki Noda, has made a spectacular debut in Danish Formula 4 with Pole and victory, including the fastest lap and lead from start to finish.

At age 14 and in his first car race, Juju has won the first round of the Danish F4 Championship held in Jyllands-Ringen

Actually, it was not the fastest in the classification, but was surpassed by Conrad Laursen. But this one was penalized for getting his fast lap when he waved a yellow flag and therefore it was canceled.

From the pole, Noda knew how to put up with Laursen, who accompanied him in the front row. Both were almost paired on lap 4, but from there Laursen lost ground and halfway through the race the Japanese pilot had a 2 ”6 advantage, fast lap included.

It was then that Juju made a small mistake that allowed his rival to cut the difference in half. But Juju would not make any more mistakes and won with authority, keeping 1 ”6 of advantage when lowering the flag of pictures. The others were very far from both; Mads Hoe, third, started at 17 ”.

Noda thus confirmed the hopes that had been placed in her. She attracted attention in Japan for her speed when she was still a child; Although he could not compete, he broke the F4 records on some circuits, a car that began to drive regularly in private tests with just 10 years old and the accumulated kilometers are many. It is a way of gaining experience that Jos Verstappen already used with his son Max. Of course, he has also raced in karting.

