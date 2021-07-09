Japan’s Hataoka, Outstanding Leader of the Marathon LPGA Classic

07/09/2021 at 6:19 AM CEST

. / Sylvania

The Japanese Nasa hataoka was perfect in the first round of the Marathon LPGA Classic tournament to deliver a 61-shot card (-10) and stay at the top of the standings with four up over American Lauren Stephenson (65, -6). Five other players, led by American Mina Harigae, shared third place with a record of 66 strokes (-5).

Hataoka, 22, was perfect throughout the course with series of two, three and four consecutive birdies to reach 10. The Japanese golfer closed the course with four consecutive birdies from hole 15 to 18 without having a rival to cast a shadow.

Regarding the Spanish participation, Azahara Muñoz finished the tour with a record of 69 strokes (-2) that left her in twenty-seventh place, which she shares with 16 other players. Her compatriots, Carlota Ciganda finished with a record of 70 (-1), which left her in 44th place, which she shared with 20 more players, while Luna Sobrón finished with a record of 74 strokes (+3), which left her in the position 117, and Nuria Iturrioz had 75 (+4) to go down to 125.

Within the Latin American participation, the Mexican María Fassi was the best with a signed card of 71 strokes (even), to occupy position 65, which is where the cut is projected to be. The Chilean Valentina Haupt made a journey of 72 strokes (+1) that left her in position 86; Ecuadorian Daniela Darquea had 74 (+3) and shared the 117th position with Sobrón six other golfers. Colombian Mariajo Uribe and Puerto Rican María Fernanda Torres finished with signed cards of 76 strokes (+5) and shared the 130th position with five other players.