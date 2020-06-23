Fugaku It is installed at the RIKEN Center for Computer Science in Kobe, Japan. And it just turned on, becoming the world’s most powerful supercomputer just turned on.

Fugaku has achieved the number one position on the list of Top500 supercomputers, beating Summit, the current champion of recent years.

Fugaku is running 158,976 individual CPUs, based on Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX chip system. This makes it the first number one supercomputer to run on processors with the ARM architecture.

The list Top500 It primarily ranks systems based on a metric called High Performance Linpack (HPL), and Fugaku has an HPL of 415.5 petaflops. That makes it 2.8 times more powerful than Summit, of 148.8 petaflops. Fugaku’s maximum performance exceeds 1,000 petaflops. That pushes him into range exaflop.

Using an alternative metric called the High Performance Conjugate Gradient (HPCG), Fugaku also stands out. It runs at 13.4 HPCG-petaflops, marking a huge jump over Summit at 2.93 HPCG-petaflops. Fugaku will begin full operations in 2021.

All in all, Fugaku it probably won’t cling to the crown for long. Next year, with Intel and the US Department of Energy launching Aurora, it may soon lag behind. Although Fugaku can technically hit 1 exaflop, it is only during a particular type of operation: Aurora will do so natively.

