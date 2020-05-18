Over the past few years, the Japanese have incorporated a new Pokémon word: Pokéfuta. These are colorful sewer covers decorated with designs of Pokémon creatures that have been installed in a large number of cities in Japan.

And it is that, over the years, Pokémon has been transforming into a true social phenomenon in the Asian region. Much more than a video game or an anime series. The Pokéfuta project was born to attract tourist visits to the lesser-known points of the country, and help tourists to discover routes that they otherwise would never have visited.

Pokéfuta: the most colorful sewers in the world

In late 2018, the adorable Pokémon Eevee creature began appearing in the sewers of Ibusuki Prefecture in Kagoshima, Japan. This initiative was born as an attempt to promote the city that sounds similar to “Eevee” in Japanese, for its first three letters.

Since then, Eevee and his evolutions have continued to appear in the sewers around Ibusuki, attracting many tourists to the city. So, little by little, the phenomenon was growing and growing to this day.

The most curious thing about this matter is that the painted Pokémon creatures in the sewers always have something to do with the area where they are. For example, rock-type Pokémon creatures have been appearing in the sewer lids of towns in Iwate Prefecture, which was hit by a powerful earthquake in 2011.

In fact, the name “Iwate” combines the words stone (岩, “Iwa”), and hands (手, “you”). This is the main reason why this prefecture has been chosen as the home for rock type Pokémon, with Geodude being probably the best tourism ambassador for this place.

The Pokéfuta become tourist souvenirs

Obviously, for well-known reasons, during these times there is not much tourism or many trips. So from Japan they have decided that it is time for the Pokéfuta sewer covers to be the ones that travel the way to the homes of the fans.

From the Village Vanguard trading platform they have launched a new line of products in the form of souvenirs inspired by the sewer lids of Pokémon. These objects are miniature metal replicas of the Pokéfuta. Among the different designs, we find the sewer cover of the couple of Pikachus from Yokohama, the Geodude cover of Miyako, Slowpoke cover of Takamatsu, Eevee of Ibusuka, Lapras of Sendai or Vulpix and Ninetales of Wakkanai. These replicas measure 9 centimeters in diameter and cost 6,600 yen, that is, about 56 euros.

Leaving aside the debate on whether the price of these souvenirs is somewhat exorbitant or not, if you are looking for something more economically affordable you can choose the Cups of coffee with tapas inspired by the Pokéfuta. The design of these shows us the prefecture of Japan where each manhole cover and a miniature replica of them are located. They are available for around 17 euros.

And besides … there is also keychains available for 6 euros!

In another order of things, a recent news tells us about the next Pokémon movie. And it seems that the film will delay its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was scheduled to be released on July 10 in Japan, but it will be delayed and there is still no specific date.

