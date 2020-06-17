TOKYO (AP) – Japan’s exports fell 28% in May, while imports decreased 26%, as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international trade.

Provisional data from the Ministry of Finance, released on Wednesday, showed that May was the second consecutive month that Japan registered a trade deficit.

Japan has historically been criticized for accumulating a huge trade surplus and for not buying enough from the countries it floods with its products. The data pointed out that April last year was the last month in which both imports and exports were not negative, showing how exports and imports have been falling for more than a year.

Japan’s growth depends on trade and tourism, as well as small and medium consumer-oriented businesses, which have been affected by travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders, and social distancing measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The falls in the nation were profound. Exports to the United States sank by more than 50% and those to Australia decreased 59%. Imports from the United States fell almost 28%, while those from Australia fell 29%.

Trade with China was recovering to levels recorded last year: exports and imports fell about 12%.

Japan had already entered a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. The world’s third largest economy had already slowed in the last quarter of last year, before the virus reached pandemic scale. Another contraction is expected in the current quarter, which runs through the end of June.

The Japanese government has announced massive corporate bailouts and cash payments to shore up the economy. It has also resumed economic activities, allowing stores, amusement parks and restaurants to operate as before, although it has required that seats be placed farther apart and that people wear face masks.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter as: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama