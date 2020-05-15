After closing to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, an animal park in southern Tokyo reopened as a “drive-through” attraction, allowing locals to enjoy the safe scenery and wildlife in their cars.

5/15/2020 REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photo: .

Fazenda Mãe, located 70 kilometers south of the center of the capital, suspended operations in early April after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency.

Now the park has opened its doors to provide a change of scenery and help relieve the stress of people who were confined to their homes during the crisis, her spokeswoman said.

People living in the area were allowed to visit from late April, and the farm was opened to residents of the Greater Chiba municipality on May 9.

Now about 200 cars visit the attraction every day, paying the equivalent of $ 28 to travel 3.5 kilometers on a curvy road and see animals such as alpacas, ostriches and emus.

“We don’t have many opportunities to go out anymore, so it was great to get some fresh air and see the animals up close,” said Masayuki Arinobu, a 47-year-old local who was at the farm with his family this Friday.

Sae, her 21-year-old daughter, said she enjoyed the opportunity to talk to her family in the car, but was disappointed that she was unable to touch the animals.

Japan has had about 17,000 positive cases and 726 fatalities from Covid-19 so far, according to a . count.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

