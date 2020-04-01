The Japanese company Wrestle 1 closes its doors

Puroresu | The Japanese wrestling company Wrestle 1 has finished its activities yesterday. The company closes permanently and all fighters are released from their contracts from today.

For several months the company had been experiencing financial problems due to the low presence of the public at its shows. The company did not know how to renew itself and little by little the fans stopped going to the arenas, which presented a decadent aspect despite the fact that they had great stars of the fight.

The mistakes of the creative team were not forgiven by the strict Japanese public, one of the most knowledgeable in the world. Repetitive stellar events and Hayashi’s mismanagement at the forefront of talent led to the company’s ruin.

Wrestle 1 performed its last show at the Tokyo Korakuen Hall this March 31 behind closed doors. Despite the fact that the coronavirus crisis has affected them, like all Japanese companies, this has not been the main reason for the closure of the company, which started operating 18 years ago.

It is now unknown whether a new grouping will open under a new name, although it seems that the main stars will go to other companies like AJPW or Pro Wrestling NOAH. The Training Dojo may also be sold to one of these companies.

