On March 6, 2020 it went on sale for Nintendo Switch Pokémon Mysterious World: Rescue Team DX, the remake of Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team, both of which were released 15 years ago on the Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance, respectively. Thus, although the title did not include any option that would allow the included melodies to be reproduced, now the japanese website has been updated so that players can easily access a selection of these topics. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details!

Up to 41 melodies can be heard on the Japanese website for Pokémon Mysterious World: Rescue Team DX

The soundtrack is one of the most important aspects of video games, since thanks to them the developers manage to transmit some emotions that, in any other way, would be completely impossible. So, regarding the soundtrack of Pokémon Mysterious World: Rescue Team DX, the japanese website has been updated to include up to 41 topics of which are present in the title (you can access through this link). While in At the time of publication of this news there are only 14 melodies availableLittle by little, this website will be updated until reaching the total of 41, so if we want to listen to them through this source, we have no choice but to wait. Of course, it should be noted that this time the language is not a barrier that allows us to enjoy this source, since navigation has several visual elements that make it easy for all users on the network to navigate through it, although not have no knowledge of the language spoken and written in the land of the rising sun. Time to listen to the soundtrack for Pokémon Mysterious World: Rescue Team DX!

