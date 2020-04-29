Spending around R $ 70 billion on organizing the Games, Japan is betting on an increase in the economy and tourism during the competition

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, said on Wednesday that it will be necessary to contain the coronavirus pandemic for the Tokyo Olympics to be held next year. The increase in cases worldwide and the long time to make a vaccine are some of the reasons that cause concern for the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“We always say that the Olympics and Paralympics need to be held in a complete way and that athletes and spectators can participate safely. It would be impossible to hold the Games in a complete way, if the pandemic is not yet contained,” said the Japanese minister. .

With spending of US $ 13 billion (about R $ 70 billion) in organizing the Games and raising US $ 3 billion with national sponsorships, Japan, according to Abe, is betting on an increase in the economy with tourism and consumption during the competition.

“The Olympics need to be held in a way that shows that the world has won the battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” said the minister, who warned that Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike considered the situation in the city “difficult” . She called for the “emergency” period, scheduled to end on May 6, to be expanded. The Japanese capital is the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with 13.9 thousand cases of covid-19 and 417 deaths.

See too:

The players who most devalued in the no games period

.