The Japanese pediatrician Tomisaku Kawasaki, who discovered a rare respiratory syndrome in children who was baptized in his honor, died in a Tokyo hospital at the age of 95, the research center that bears his name reported on Wednesday.

The kawasaki disease It is a generalized inflammation of the arteries that occurs in children under five years of age and that was back in the news weeks ago, on suspicion of a possible link between the disease and the coronavirus COVID-19.

The doctor passed away Friday afternoon, announced the Japan Research Center for Kawasaki Disease.

Rare pathology has an incidence of 90 cases in Japan and 30 or 40 cases in Europe for every 100,000 children, which makes it one of the main causes of heart disease acquired in minors from developed countries.

Some of the symptoms of this pathology are fever for more than five days, rashes, red eyes, inflammation of the lips, throat and tongue; while the initial treatment consists of aspirin and immunoglobin at high doses.

The causes of this disease have not yet been determined and there is no clear evidence that it is linked to a virus or bacterium, according to the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Tomisaku Kawasaki first came into contact with that disease, then unknown, in 1961 and witnessed several similar cases in the following years.

In 1967 he wrote an article in the journal of clinical observations on allergies “Arerugi” with his discoveries that caused the disease to be baptized in his honor.

East pediatrician, who had begun working in 1950 in what would later become the Medical Center of the Japanese Red Cross, retired in 1990 from this institution and became the leader of another organization that would later be renamed the Japan Research Center for Kawasaki Disease.

His work was awarded by the Japanese Academy, the Japan Pediatric Society and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

