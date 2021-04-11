Japanese Padres shortstop play rookie prank after first home run

The Japanese of the Fathers San Diego player Ha-Seo Kim hit his first home run on the MLBand the rookie joke was applied to him.

After more than five games in the MLB, Kim took advantage of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury to play every day in his original position, where he has not been doing anything wrong defensively and has already started to do it offensively.

Kim blew a canon down left field to put the score tied 3-3 against the Texas Rangers, when he entered the dugout nobody greeted him or something like that, but when he finished walking he turned his back, then if his teammates they went over.

Here the video:

HA SEONG KIM STARING AT HIS FIRST CAREER HR IS ALL I NEEDED IN LIFE pic.twitter.com/BBjC98SvMI – Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) April 11, 2021