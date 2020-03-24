Japanese One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Spot and Launch Trailer

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 It reaches the markets on March 26 in Japan and on March 27 in the rest of the world. For this reason, rushing the final stretch ahead of the expected day for the followers of the Straw Hat Bandai Namco has put the accelerator to share even more promotional materials for the expected sequel to the future King of Pirates’ monster. That is, for now the promotional material that reaches us is limited to that shown in Japanese territory, starting with this new spot for television that reviews the Yonko saga:

What did you think of the spot? Have you got a tad short? This is what television commercials have. But do not fear, that just as you can see that video as many times as you want until you can sink your teeth into the title, it is also in your hands to take a look at the Japanese launch trailer for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4:

Much better, right? It is time to be able to start distributing tow of the good with the over 40 playable characters that we will have at our disposal in the title. Are you not excited? Leave us your impressions in the comments or on our social networks! See you.

