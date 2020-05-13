(Bloomberg) – For Japan’s Asset Management One Co., the wave of emerging market debt sales is already excessive and the time has come to look for good opportunities.

The fund manager with assets of $ 460 billion is optimistic about the debt of developing countries, particularly Mexico, despite the fact that Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings recently lowered the sovereign rating of the Latin American country. It is also overweight in Polish bonds.

“We are very positive about emerging markets as a whole; there is more chance of increasing profits by investing in emerging market bonds this fiscal year in a context of falling yields in developed economies, ”said Yusuke Ito, fund manager at Asset Management, in an interview in Tokyo.

Asset Management’s bullish stance contrasts with the outlook for global heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which are cutting risk exposure on their developing country debt portfolios in the face of the possibility of increased defaults sovereigns. Ito says emerging bonds will be bought back as global investors reevaluate economic fundamentals.

“Emerging countries have suffered a great impact, even though the economic fundamentals are still quite good,” he said. In past crises emerging economies raised interest rates to protect their currencies, but this time they have scope to lower rates and support their economies, Ito said.

The additional yield offered by developing country sovereign bonds versus US Treasury bonds. It has fallen to 575 basis points after having exceeded 700 basis points at the end of March, according to an index by JPMorgan.

Ten-year bonds in Mexico and Poland yield 5.97% and 1.47%, respectively, compared to minus 0.01% (-0.01%) in Japan.

“Mexico’s economic fundamentals tend to be underestimated,” said Ito, adding that the nation’s economy is versatile and its industries are competitive.

Mexico’s economy registered its deepest contraction in more than ten years in the first quarter.

