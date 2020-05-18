Japan’s economy entered a recession phase, for the first time since 2015, following a 0.9% decline between January and March this year, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data released on Monday.

The world’s third largest economy had already contracted 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the start of the pandemic, as a result of the impact of typhoons and a marked increase in taxes.

“We have the expectation that the worst is yet to come, with the state of emergency in Japan and the severity of the pandemic among western nations that continue to derail the Japanese economy,” said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi TRUST.

However, the first-quarter result was slightly better than expected by analysts, who had forecast a drop of the order of 1.1%.

Japan has been less affected by the pandemic than most advanced economies, with just over 16,000 cases across the country and around 750 deaths.

However, authorities feared an explosive spike, especially in the densely populated capital, Tokyo, and urged people to stay home and shut down shops.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had declared a state of emergency that was lifted last week in most of the country, but was maintained in Tokyo and Osaka.

“Personal consumption has been the main victim of the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumer spending has been greatly affected by this, as people stay at home,” said Oshikubo.

“But the uncertainty derived from the spread of the virus has also affected private capital investment, as companies reduce their spending programs,” added the expert.

In an attempt to mitigate the worst effects of the crisis, Abe has pledged to give each citizen a cash payment of 100,000 yen (about $ 930).

Those payments are part of a stimulus package to protect jobs, strengthen the medical sector and ease the hardships of working families.

Tourism has been reduced by up to 90%, industry and commerce have stopped, and the virus has also forced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was seen as a boost to the economy.

