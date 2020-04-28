TOKYO, Apr 28 (.) – It is too early to consider Japan’s lifting of the coronavirus state of emergency, the head of a powerful medical lobby group said on Tuesday, adding that he finds it difficult for Tokyo to host the next Olympics. year without an effective vaccine.

Comments by the head of the Japan Medical Association (JMA) highlight the nation’s concern over a pandemic that prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to enact the national emergency until May 6.

Japan is closely monitoring the data related to the virus to decide whether to prolong the state of emergency beyond May 6, the economy minister said.

Although new daily infections have decreased, the tests are not enough to confirm that the contagion is under control, JMA President Yoshitake Yokokura said in a meeting with the press.

“I don’t think it’s possible to lift (the state of emergency) across the country at this stage,” added Yokokura.

Tokyo confirmed 112 new infections on Tuesday, the NHK broadcaster said, above the 39 figure the previous day, which had been the lowest in four weeks. The national count is 13,614 infections, including 394 deaths, NHK added.

Yokokura blamed the lack of gowns and other protective clothing from the spread of the virus in hospitals, and urged the government to help accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines, in order to preserve any hope of hosting the Olympics next year. .

“I am not saying that Japan should or should not host the Olympics, but that it would be difficult to do so,” he said. “Unless an effective vaccine is developed, I don’t see that it is possible to celebrate the Olympics.”

Last month’s announcement of a one-year delay in the 2020 Olympics was a blow to Japan, which had spent $ 13 billion on preparations.

The Games would be “canceled” if they cannot take place in 2021, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said in an interview published on Tuesday.

(Information from Rocky Swift and Tim Kelly; edited by Richard Pullin and Clarence Fernandez, translated by Michael Susin in the Gdansk newsroom)