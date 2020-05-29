If you want to taste a spectacular completely different but delicious dish, then do not hesitate to make this Japanese cotton cake

May 29, 20202: 32 am

Cotton Cake or Japanese cotton cake is a type of soft, fluffy and delicious sponge cake that only when tasted will slow down on your palate, the best thing is that once you try it there will be no going back and you will want to eat more. It is very easy to prepare, check out how to do it!

Prepare this fluffy Japanese cake. Very rich

Ingredients:

6 eggs 120 grams of all-purpose flour 75 milliliters of oil 120 grams of sugar 120 grams of milk 1 tablespoon of lemon juice 1 pinch of salt 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence Square mold 20cmx20cm and 10cm tall Baking paper

How to prepare the Japanese cotton cake:

The first thing we will do to prepare this cotton cake will be to separate the yolks of 5 eggs and pour them into a large bowl, we will save the whites for later, while to the 5 yolks we add 1 whole egg. We mix everything well by hand, without beating.

To the mixture we add the oil without ever beating, later and little by little we add the warm milk and we continue to integrate everything a little more. With the help of a strainer we sift the flour and add it directly to the container, we mix everything well, but always by hand. Remember that your dough should be homogeneous and without lumps. We reserve.

While, on the other hand, we beat with electric rods at high speed the 5 whites previously reserved until they become foamy, then we add the lemon juice and continue beating until they reach their snow point.

We add the sugar, the vanilla drizzle and mix it separately, when these two come together we add it to our mixture of egg whites until stiff, by integrating it we beat it all again and lower the speed to medium.

Keep beating until you get a very firm and shiny meringue, about 7 minutes or more, when it is ready we add it little by little to our reserved mixture of yolks and we mix everything by hand until it integrates very well.

Once everything comes together, it will be time to prepare the mold that we will use, preferably avoid it being removable and put baking paper on the base and sides so that it can be removed more easily.

When our mold is ready, it will be time to gradually add the mixture to a height of 10 centimeters so that the dough settles and we give a couple of blows to the mold. With the help of a toothpick you can draw a zigzag shape to eliminate any remaining bubbles.

In the meantime, we are looking for a larger mold to bake in a double boiler, but your base mold will have to have a handkerchief at the bottom, to prevent the mold with the dough from contacting it.

We put it in the oven preheated to 160ºC with heat up and down, for 30 minutes bake the base tray of a bain-marie and as time passes, lower the temperature to 130ºC and introduce the mold with the dough and bake it for 50 to 55 more minutes.

When the time passes, we take it out of the oven and out of the mold, and unmold it on a rack. This delicious dessert can be eaten warm or cold, as you like!