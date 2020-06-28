© Unsplash

Masayoshi Matsumoto is a self-taught artist from Japan who uses balloons to create mind-blowing sculptures that could turn any party into a true wonderland.

He does not use glue or adhesives, which makes his technique even more remarkable.

The artist recreates species of the animal kingdom in such a realistic way that it surprises anyone.

From a pink octopus or a seahorse, to a terrifying cobra or a shiny beetle – these are just a few examples of its creations, inspired by his love for nature.

Surely if you find him at a birthday party the children would be around him, completely amazed by his balloon art.

Perhaps with many hours of rehearsal and practice we can get to do something similar. It is a matter of practice, win and many balloons.

