Japan would be close to declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo

(Bloomberg) – In their bid to increase restrictions and contain the increase in coronavirus cases, Tokyo and Osaka will ask the Japanese government to declare a state of emergency in the two cities, just three months before the already delayed Olympic Games start . Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that cases of the virus are spreading in the capital and quick action is needed, as the medical system is under pressure in some areas. For his part, the governor of Osaka, Hirofumi Yoshimura, said that he will seek the declaration to stop a record of infections in the second largest metropolis in the country.

Calls from the leaders of Japan’s two largest and most economically important cities are adding to pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to make a decision, which according to the Sankei newspaper could come as soon as this week and also include the Hyogo prefecture.

“We need to take action as soon as possible,” Koike said. The city is expected to make its final decision Thursday after a virus panel meeting.

In recent days, Covid-19 cases in the capital have risen to levels not seen since late January, when Tokyo was under its second state of emergency.

Suga’s government stepped up restrictions this month in Tokyo, Osaka and other regions to stem the spread, imposing measures requiring bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m., and those who fail to comply face fines.

Tokyo may be looking to tighten restrictions even further by asking restaurants for a total closure in the event of a state of emergency, TBS television reported, without saying where it obtained the information. A renewed emergency and tighter restrictions on activity will delay economic recovery, deal a severe blow to struggling companies and further test the determination of policy makers and Olympic organizers to press ahead with the Summer Games.

Even with current measures, commuter trains are crowded, while crowds flock to shops and restaurants. The civil liberties enshrined in Japan’s constitution prohibit a confinement backed by police action.

