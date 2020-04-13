Japan prepare an app for iOS and Android that will warn people if they had contact with someone infected with coronavirus. According to Nikkei Asian Review, the Japanese government will use a concept similar to that proposed by Apple and Google at the end of last week, where the proximity between people through Bluetooth is recorded.

According to the report, the free application for iOS and Android has been developed by the NGO Code for Japan and uses Bluetooth LE and encrypted phone data as the basis for detect if you have been around someone I have given positive in COVID-19. The app saves the data and subsequently sends a notice to the person, although it does not specify the exact moment in which the contact occurred.

The app will send a notification if you were close to someone infected with coronavirus

The Japanese government has wanted to protect the privacy of users and will request prior authorization. The app will not specify the time, place or the name of the infected person with whom it was possible to have a close contact, instead only will send a notification to the mobile It says “You may have been in close contact with an infected person last week,” inviting the person to monitor their health.

Application data will be removed after a period of time. According to Nikkei, this will not be the only application with this functionality, since Rakuten – to the Amazon in Japan – is also preparing an app to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus, so the government will implement a system that allows the interoperability of both.

Apple and Google will develop a system to fight COVID-19

A few days ago Google and Apple announced an initiative to create a tool to track the spread of the coronavirus. The project will start in May and consists of providing health organizations around the world with an API that allows interoperability between iOS and Android systems, to subsequently deploy a system that tracks affected contacts.

Through Bluetooth LE, this system will transmit an anonymous identity to nearby devices, so it will be easy to identify if you were close to someone infected in the last 14 days. As with the Japan app, the location and details of the person with whom you had interaction are not disclosed.

Both Google and Apple have emphasized that this system will guarantee the privacy of the users through unique proximity identifiers that change every 15 minutes and exist only between devices, but not in the cloud. The most important thing is that this will be optional and in case of participating, the prior authorization of the users will be required.

While the app developed by the government of Japan will be available in late April, the system proposed by Apple and Google does not yet have a defined date. It has only been said that the first stage would start in May and that in the coming months we will see applications that take advantage of it.

A few months ago the government of China launched a similar app that used user data such as name, ID and phone number. Using information from the Health and Transportation departments, the government could find out if the person had contact with COVID-19 infected.

