TOKYO, Apr 13 (.) – Fans of the Japanese television reality show “Terrace House” will have to find new ways to quarantine after their staff said on their Twitter account that the production of their latest season on Netflix it was stopping due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are suspending the current production of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, giving the safety and health of the cast and staff the highest priority,” they said.

The reality show, which has no script and features three men and three women living under the same roof, has achieved international following since it was broadcast on Netflix in 2015.

The series originated on Fuji TV in Japan in 2012 and is co-produced by Fuji and Netflix.

The latest series was shot in a luxurious house in Tokyo, a city that has become the focus of the coronvirus outbreak in Japan. The country has declared a state of emergency in some regions, including Tokyo, encouraging the public to stay indoors and away from shared spaces.

The suspension was a heavy blow to viewers seeking real-world relief on the show.

“Oh, it was the only joy of my stay at home,” said a follower in response to the program’s suspension tweet.

Others regretted it but supported the decision.

“Nooo, but it’s understandable,” replied an amateur in English.

